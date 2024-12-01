Fiorentina's Serie A match with Inter Milan abandoned after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed in the 16th minute of the game; Sky Italy are reporting that Bove has been transported to the Careggi hospital in Florence

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on the pitch during Serie A match at home to Inter Milan

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapsed in the first half of the game with Inter Milan

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during the Serie A match at home to Inter Milan, with the game abandoned shortly afterwards.

Bove's team-mates immediately called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated, before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch.

Fiorentina players were distraught on the field and were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several were openly sobbing before both sets of players filed off the field.

Play was down the other end when Bove dropped to the ground in the 16th minute and the match was immediately halted by referee Daniel Doveri, before being abandoned.

The score at the time of Bove's collapse was 0-0.

Sky Italy are reporting that Bove has been transported to the Careggi hospital in Florence.

A post from Serie A on X read: "Forza Edoardo. We're all with you."

Bove, a product of Roma's youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

It is the second incident this year of a player collapsing during a Serie A match. It happened to Roma defender Evan Ndicka during his team's match at Udinese in April.

More to follow...