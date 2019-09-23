Atalanta 'disassociates' from racist chants by fans in draw with Fiorentina

Atalanta declare themselves 'a mouthpiece for the values of solidarity and equality' in a club statement

Atalanta have issued a statement "disassociating" themselves from racist chants by their fans.

The Serie A club's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Fiorentina full-back Dalbert Henrique, on loan from Inter Milan.

"Concerning the suspension of the Atalanta-Fiorentina match, the club disassociates itself from any type of discrimination that might have occurred," the club said in a statement.

"Atalanta, along with its supporters and fans, is and will always be a mouthpiece for the values of solidarity and equality.

"The stupidity of a few needs to be combated together and we believe that it has neither colours nor jerseys. It needs to be isolated."

Referee Daniele Orsato ordered a warning to be read over the stadium's loudspeaker that the match would not resume until the chants ceased.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti applauded Orsato's decision, saying: "It's a step forward and others will be needed but this is the way forward.

"We need to be tough in applying the rules that are there. And we have the advantage of many TV cameras inside the stadiums."

Triantafillos Loukarelis, the director of Italy's anti-discrimination office, said: "Yesterday the soccer world finally came out without silence against racism. The referee did well to stop the match.

"The game against racism needs to be played every day in big and small cities, in stadiums and on smaller fields until those that use sport for political means or to express their ignorance are isolated."