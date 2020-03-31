German clubs agree to extend Bundesliga suspension to April 30

Bayern Munich are one of three clubs to set up a solidarity fund to help smaller sides in Germany's top two divisions

German clubs from the country's top two divisions have agreed to extend the suspension of matches until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams are now exploring the feasibility of games being played behind closed doors.

The German Football League (DFL) has also announced that a medical task force made up of doctors and experts will develop a system to ensure the health of all players and staff for when the matches resume.

"We aim to end the season by June 30th, and that is still the status today," said the league's chief executive Christian Seifert.

"If games can take place, it can be assumed that they will necessarily have to take place without spectators, possibly into next season, maybe until the end of the year."

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) says it is imperative that the German season is completed

Last week Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a 20 million euros solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung it was crucial for the season to be completed as clubs look to minimise the financial damage.

"It is imperative that we play the season out," Rummenigge said. "Both for reasons of sporting fairness but obviously also to keep the financial damage as low as possible."