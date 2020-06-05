Alan McInally's Bundesliga predictions: Bayern to pass latest test?

Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick for Dortmund last weekend

Alan McInally returns with his Bundesliga predictions ahead of this weekend's action. Will Hertha Berlin continue their unbeaten run at Dortmund?

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich (8/1 with Sky Bet)

This is probably a trial run for Kai Havertz to see if Bayern want him. He popped up with the winner against Freiburg out of nowhere. He now has five in four since the restart, and that was a decent result for Leverkusen. With Bayern coming to town it will be different.

It was a routine win for Bayern against Fortuna Dusseldorf, with another couple of goals for Robert Lewandowski and another for Benjamin Pavard, who cannot stop scoring! They should have scored a lot more and Uwe Rosler admitted that.

Robert Lewandowski added Bayern's third against Dusseldorf

This will be the biggest test so far for Leverkusen, but I do not think they will prevent Bayern from leaving with the three points. Lewandowski will score and Bayern will go there and win. If Havertz plays well against that back four, it could be further reinforcement to Bayern and the other European clubs who will be monitoring the youngster. Michael Ballack is continuing to plead with Havertz, wanting him to stay for another year. I think Bayern will come back with the three points.

I would say this is Bayern's last big test is a fair assessment of this match. Three games into the restart and they travel to face Dortmund. You would think that Dortmund would have caused Bayern a lot of problems - Bayern only won 1-0, but they could have scored a couple more.

This will be genuinely tight and I expect it to be no more than 1-0 to Bayern at half-time. Leverkusen are keeping the pressure on for those Champions League places, and if they can squeeze a point out of this they would bite your hand off for it right now. Hansi Flick will not think this is enough - at Bayern that does not exist. It is a tough game for them but if they can pass the Dortmund test, they can pass the Leverkusen test. Leverkusen beat Bayern 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium earlier this year, so it may be about getting some revenge too.

Super 6: Two good to be true?

Only two per cent of Super 6 players are backing Bayer Leverkusen to beat Bayern Munich in Saturday's round, despite the hosts sitting in fifth place. What score will take your fancy, with £50k to be won? Play for free, entries by 2:30pm.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin (17/2 with Sky Bet)

I can remember Bruno Labbadia complaining like mad when he was on the training pitch at Bayern, but he has done a brilliant job with Hertha so far. He is glowing at the minute, with Hertha undefeated since the restart. They won 2-0 against Augsburg without Matheus Cunha, and it was pretty tight. Javairo Dilrosun's goal was fantastic and they can show that they can grind out a victory, which is what they needed.

It is a different kettle of fish coming to Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel and Emre Can are back in the side, while Jadon Sancho marked his first start back with a hat-trick. He has done so well - I was more impressed with his third goal, despite how much time he had. He makes it look so easy.

Hertha are not conceding a lot of goals and they have put themselves in a fantastic position to have a shot at those European places alongside Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. I do not think they will get any points here though, as Dortmund still have too much in their armoury. I do not expect Hertha to have a shot on target in first half and they will try to frustrate their opponents, but Dortmund will run out winners.

Super 6: Sancho to halt Hertha?

After his hat-trick last weekend, will Sancho have a part to play in putting an end to Hertha Berlin's six-match unbeaten run? A staggering 95 per cent of Super 6 players think this will be the case. Have your say to land £50k. Play for free, entries by 2:30pm.

RB Leipzig 5-0 Paderborn (14/1 with Sky Bet)

I expect this to be a rout with the greatest respect to Paderborn. RB Leipzig are firing the goals in at the minute, playing lovely free-flowing football while doing so. Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner and Patrik Schick are all scoring. They need to make sure they are above Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Timo Werner steers home to make it 3-1 against Cologne

Paderborn did score against Dortmund but it was no more than a consolation. Werner floats wherever he wants and I think he and RB Leipzig will have a field day in this one.

Super 6: Cruise control for Leipzig?

Over 32 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a 2-0 Leipzig win, with an additional 23 per cent hoping for a 3-0 victory for Julian Nagelsmann's men, a team that has scored 12 in their last four since the restart. Play for free here.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-2 Hoffenheim (12/1 with Sky Bet)

It was a good win at Mainz for Hoffenheim. Mainz hit the post, Hoffenheim missed a penalty, and Oliver Baumann had to make a couple of decent saves for Hoffenheim, who were a little lucky to walk out with the three points in the end. That being said, it was a huge result for them to keep the race for the top six going.

Dusseldorf had a wonderful result against Schalke and Uwe Rosler has done a good job since coming in. They do not have an awful lot of goals in them, and they looked out of sorts against Bayern, which was rather expected. This is one where it could genuinely go either way. Dusseldorf need the points and Hoffenheim will expect to come here and win. I think Hoffenheim will keep a successive clean sheet in this one.

Super 6: More misery for Fortuna?

After their defeat at Bayern, Uwe Rosler's side find themselves just two points above Werder Bremen in the battle for survival. Just over a half of Super 6 entrants are backing Hoffenheim to walk away with the three points. What score will you predict, with £50k up for grabs? Play for free here.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Mainz (13/2 with Sky Bet)

These teams are pretty close, so it is considered a local derby. Andre Silva scored another goal and Frankfurt looked in good nick against Werder Bremen. Mainz have done OK and were unlucky not to get anything against Hoffenheim, but that does not really help them. They are just one point above Dusseldorf and are in severe danger of being dragged into the drop zone. I do think it is a derby and anything can happen, but Mainz will have enough to get something, but only just. I will sit on the fence here.

Eintracht Frankfurt's win all-but saved them from any worries about getting sucked into the relegation battle

Super 6: Four unbeaten for Frankfurt?

After Frankfurt's impressive victory at Werder Bremen through the week, a healthy 71 per cent of Super 6 competitors are expecting a home win. Who will you side with? Play for free.

Werder Bremen 1-3 Wolfsburg (16/1 with Sky Bet)

I thought Werder Bremen were poor against Frankfurt. They won at Schalke and have picked up some decent results, but Wolfsburg will pick up the three points here. Wout Weghorst is back fit and Werder are so poor at the back and especially from set-pieces. It takes away the good work after getting the results against Schalke and Freiburg

Leonardo Bittencourt scored twice and was then dropped to the bench. They are second bottom, they earned a couple of impressive results and the escape was on, but I think they will be sent further into a harsh reality after this one. Bremen will not get anything after the way they played against Frankfurt. Wolfsburg were unlucky to lose at Frankfurt but will be too good for Bremen.

Super 6: Fair's fair?

Despite the disparity in positions between these two, a surprising 40 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a draw, with 27 per cent predicting a 1-1 scoreline. Will you too sit on the fence? Play for free here.