FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen live on Sky Sports on Sunday with our free stream; kick-off 4.30pm; Bayer Leverkusen will seal the Bundesliga title if they match Bayern Munich's win over Cologne; Xabi Alonso's side are yet to lose a match in all competitions this season

Sunday 14 April 2024 16:12, UK

Bayer Leverkusen could be confirmed as Bundesliga champions on Sunday, with the climax of the title race shown live on Sky Sports.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who are yet to lose a match in all competitions this season, now lie 13 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich - who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles - after the champions beat struggling Cologne 2-0 at home on Saturday.

And that means all Leverkusen now need is to beat Werder Bremen at the BayArena on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Mix, to win a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

