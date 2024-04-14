FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen could be confirmed as Bundesliga champions on Sunday, with the climax of the title race shown live on Sky Sports.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who are yet to lose a match in all competitions this season, now lie 13 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich - who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles - after the champions beat struggling Cologne 2-0 at home on Saturday.

And that means all Leverkusen now need is to beat Werder Bremen at the BayArena on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Mix, to win a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

