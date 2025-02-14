Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern Munich in Bundesliga title showdown: Granit Xhaka and Serge Gnabry on what is at stake

It is a massive match in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening as reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern Munich, who are currently eight points clear of them at the top.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen stumbled to a goalless draw at Wolfsburg last time out and know there is no room for another slip if they hope to retain their Bundesliga title.

Bayern are on a seven-game winning streak under Vincent Kompany but have not beaten Leverkusen since 2022, and defeat in what some are calling the new Klassiker in Germany would mean game on again in the title race.

Here, in the words of Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka and Bayern forward Serge Gnabry, are their views on their rivals, their own coaches and star players Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala…

The rivalry

Xhaka on Bayern: "It's always a special game against Bayern Munich, you know the players, you know what kind of a club they are, but they also know where we are strong. At home, in particular, we have shown in the last five games that we can make it difficult for anyone, including Bayern Munich, and we will do the same on Saturday to make sure we can take all three points. We need to have a great day, we need a perfect day to beat this team, but I am convinced that we will be able to do this."

Gnabry on Leverkusen: "I think it's a mentality thing. They've grown strong. Obviously they have a lot of confidence now after last season - deservedly so. Obviously also some great players. Flo Wirtz is playing unbelievably. They look like they have a strong bond in the team and they always want to win as well, which they did last season. I think it gives them a lot of confidence to grow. That's what makes them so strong. For sure now it's a very decisive game, also for the outcome of the rest of the season."

Image: Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen have a good record against Bayern Munich of late

Image: Shot maps of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich this Bundesliga season

The managers

Xhaka on Alonso: "It is the calmness he has. It doesn't matter whether we're behind, winning, or level, he always has this calmness. He always has a solution. I really like that."

Gnabry on Kompany: "Whenever he has something he thinks could be better or different in that way, he says it to you. He doesn't hold back, which I think is a very good thing. It's very important to him, the defensive side. So, I think also for us as strikers, having to press, trying to get the ball back as quickly as possible, is a good thing. And for sure he kind of brought us very close together as a team, as a squad. I think we have a great spirit right now. And personally, he's very good and very determined, is very keen on the basics, which I also think in the long run are always good."

Image: Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry admits it was tough to adjust to not winning

The key players

Xhaka on Wirtz: "We all know about Flo's quality. He's a very creative player, can beat a man one versus one, he can play a great pass, but we can't be reliant on one player. We all have our qualities and we have to show them, which we have done well over the last few years."

Gnabry on Musiala: "A fun guy. Likes to be in a good mood, to enjoy things, to have a little laughter. And from the other side, definitely into fashion, music, basketball."

The verdict

Xhaka: "We know where we are, we know the position we are in. We are looking forward to this game, not just for us, but I think all of Germany is very excited about watching the game. You can't always have a season like we did last year, you have that once! We have to face the reality and be honest with ourselves. Eight points sounds like a lot, but it's only three games. The first game will be on Saturday, against a direct opponent, we have to win and then we'll see."

Gnabry: "I've got to say it felt strange not winning something, since we got used to it so much. Which is a crazy thing to say, but that's how it was. Of course, a lot of disappointment, but you take that little bit more of an edge for wanting to win again. Because it does feel good to win. At a club like Bayern Munich, you want to win, have to win, so that's what we focus on."

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live on Sky Sports Football this Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm