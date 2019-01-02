Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke not interesting Schalke

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is not wanted by German side Schalke

Schalke have denied reports they want to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan, according to Sky Germany.

Sources at the Bundesliga side say there has been no contact for the 21-year-old, whom Crystal Palace staff admitted they were trying to sign earlier this week.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes Solanke, who has not played any Premier League football so far this season, has the right profile to succeed at Selhurst Park if a loan deal with Liverpool can be finalised.

Hodgson said: "It's obviously not a secret that's he's a target and someone we'd like to have.

"What would he do for us? He'd provide the attacking threat a good centre-forward should provide and he's a proven goalscorer through the age groups with Chelsea and England.

"If he comes here, it will be a great opportunity to show he can transfer that to Premier League football because we have someone who is the profile we are looking for and who I think has the ability we are looking for."

Huddersfield are also among a number of struggling Premier League clubs keen to take him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.