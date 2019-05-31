Schalke supporter charged with attempted murder after attack on Manchester City fan

Manchester City defeated Schalke 10-3 over two legs in the Champions League round of 16 clash

A Schalke fan has been charged with attempted murder and two of his alleged accomplices with serious assault after a Manchester City supporter was attacked at a Champions League game in February

The City fan suffered serious head injuries in the attack at Schalke's stadium in Gelsenkirchen on February 20.

He required an emergency operation and was placed in an artificial coma.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested some days later and the main suspect has been in custody since.

Based on witness accounts and video footage, state prosecutors accuse the suspect of having planned the attack.