Schalke supporter charged with attempted murder after attack on Manchester City fan
Last Updated: 31/05/19 2:35pm
A Schalke fan has been charged with attempted murder and two of his alleged accomplices with serious assault after a Manchester City supporter was attacked at a Champions League game in February
The City fan suffered serious head injuries in the attack at Schalke's stadium in Gelsenkirchen on February 20.
He required an emergency operation and was placed in an artificial coma.
The alleged perpetrators were arrested some days later and the main suspect has been in custody since.
Based on witness accounts and video footage, state prosecutors accuse the suspect of having planned the attack.