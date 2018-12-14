AEK Athens ordered to reimburse Bayern Munich for overcharging fans, Greek FA fined over racism

More than 3,000 Bayern Munich travelled to Greece for the AEK Athens match in October

AEK Athens have been ordered to reimburse Bayern Munich nearly £30,000 after over-charging the German side's fans for Champions League tickets.

Bayern supporters paid €10 more than home fans for their fixture in Athens on October 23, in contravention of UEFA ticketing regulations.

They have been ordered to pay Bayern €32,880 (£29,500), the sum total paid by the 3,288 fans who made the trip to Greece.

Bayern won that game 2-0 on their way to topping Group E, while AEK lost all six games and will play no further part in European club competition this season.

Separately, the Greek Football Association has been fined €10,000 (£9,000) for racist behaviour of its supporters during a Nations League game against Estonia last month.

Fans were pictured holding up a banner displaying a Nazi symbol and others burned a Turkish flag.

UEFA has also ordered partial closing of the Pankritio Stadium in Crete for Greece's next international home game, which comes against Italy in June during their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.