Nico Kovac says Liverpool's quality shone through after crucial second goal in Bayern Munich defeat

Niko Kovac has found himself under pressure in his first season as Bayern Munich manager

Nico Kovac and Mats Hummels both admitted Liverpool "showed their quality" to see out their 3-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Liverpool's early lead at the Allianz Arena was cancelled out by a Joel Matip own goal before half-time, but with only away goals keeping the Reds ahead in their last-16 clash, a second goal from Virgil Van Dijk all-but sealed their progression into the quarter-finals with 21 minutes to go.

Kovac, whose side were unbeaten in eight Champions League games coming into the match, said: "You saw after the second goal how much quality they have.

"We still have two titles to fight for. We're top in the Bundesliga and we're still in the cup. Our goal is to win both of these competitions."

Mats Hummels was beaten by Virgil Van Dijk for the Dutchman to put Liverpool ahead on the night

Defender Hummels, who played for Klopp when the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund, felt his old manager's guile had told on the night with Bayern, four days after thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 at the weekend, failing to register a single shot on target after half-time.

He said: "I know Jurgen Klopp and he is very good at eliminating the opponents' strengths and he showed that again today.

"The 1-2 took away our belief. After that Liverpool was the better team. Still this was not a great game of football."