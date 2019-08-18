Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich target arrives for medical ahead of loan move

0:24 Philippe Coutinho has arrived in Munich for his medical Philippe Coutinho has arrived in Munich for his medical

Philippe Coutinho has arrived at Bayern Munich to complete his medical as he edges closer to sealing his loan move from Barcelona.

The Brazilian midfielder has agreed to join the Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan deal - with Bayern having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Friday: "I can confirm that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge [Bayern chairman] and I have been in Barcelona this week, agreeing with the player and the adviser.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the deal on Friday

"We had very good talks and I want to say thank you to Barcelona.

"Medical check and signature and we are very happy to have won this player, it will be a one-year loan deal with a call option."

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 but has failed to impress at the Nou Camp.

PSG were also interested in signing the 27-year-old, but were put off by his wage demands, according to Sky in Germany.

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...