Robert Lewandowski signs new four-year Bayern Munich contract

Last Updated: 29/08/19 4:26pm

Robert Lewandowski scored 40 goals in 47 games for Bayern last season
Robert Lewandowski has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new four-year deal with the club.

The Poland captain has scored 197 goals for the Bundesliga giants since joining from rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014, finishing as Bundesliga top scorer three times.

He is in the running to improve Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's tally of 217 goals for Bayern, with the former player - now the club's current executive board chairman - labelling him as "the world's best centre-forward".

His current deal was set to expire in June 2021 but he has decided to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena by signing a deal taking him through to 2023.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge labelled Lewandowski "the world's best centre-forward"
"Bayern has become my sporting home," Lewandowski said. "Besides, my family and I are happily settled in Munich.

"I'm convinced we'll achieve a lot in the next few years. FC Bayern are one of the three biggest clubs in the world, and we have an outstanding team."

The 31-year-old has started off his sixth season in Bavaria by scoring five goals in two league games.

Lewandowski has won five Bundesliga titles, two DFP-Pokal cups and three Supercup trophies.

