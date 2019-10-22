Bayern Munich News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Bayern Munich fans attacked in Athens at Olympiakos vs Bayern U19 match

Last Updated: 22/10/19 6:33pm

Olympiakos hosted Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Olympiakos hosted Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night

Greek police say four visiting Bayern Munich fans have been injured during an attack by suspected Olympiakos supporters ahead of the Champions League match between the two clubs on Tuesday night.

Police said about 80 men, many in motorcycle helmets or armed with clubs, invaded a training ground in Athens where the Olympiakos and Bayern U19 sides were playing, and started battering German supporters in the stands.

No arrests were reported, and the extent of the four Bayern fans' injuries was not immediately known.

Police said about 1,600 German fans have travelled to Greece for the Group B match.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Tuesday, for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK