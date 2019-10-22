Bayern Munich fans attacked in Athens at Olympiakos vs Bayern U19 match

Olympiakos hosted Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night

Greek police say four visiting Bayern Munich fans have been injured during an attack by suspected Olympiakos supporters ahead of the Champions League match between the two clubs on Tuesday night.

Police said about 80 men, many in motorcycle helmets or armed with clubs, invaded a training ground in Athens where the Olympiakos and Bayern U19 sides were playing, and started battering German supporters in the stands.

No arrests were reported, and the extent of the four Bayern fans' injuries was not immediately known.

Police said about 1,600 German fans have travelled to Greece for the Group B match.