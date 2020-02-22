Niece of Paderborn's Streli Mamba dies at match with Bayern Munich

A view of the stadium prior to the game between Bayern Munich and Paderborn

Bayern Munich’s home win against Paderborn on Friday was overshadowed by the death of the 14-month-old niece of one of the visiting players.

The Bundesliga champions offered their condolences to the family of the girl, who was related to Paderborn forward Streli Mamba.

"A tragic death occurred in the Allianz Arena during yesterday's Bundesliga match between FC Bayern and SC Paderborn," Bayern's statement read.

"A 14-month-old girl collapsed in the stadium.

"After attempts at resuscitation, the girl was taken to a clinic in Munich by ambulance, but could not be rescued and died. The girl was the niece of the Paderborn player Streli Mamba.

"The entire FC Bayern is deeply shaken and expresses its deepest sympathy to the girl's family."

A statement on Paderborn's website added: "The girl was our player Streli Mamba's niece.

"The entire SCP07 (SC Paderborn 07) is deeply shaken and expresses its deepest sympathy to the family.

"The SCP07 asks to respect the privacy of the player's family and, like the family, will not comment on this incident."