Police investigating allegations of racism on Bayern Munich training campus

Last Updated: 12/08/20 2:55pm

Police in Bavaria are investigating allegations of racism on Bayern Munich’s training campus, reports Sky in Germany.

The accusations have been made against a member of the club's youth training staff and stem from comments made two years ago.

The accused Bayern employee is said to have used racist expressions on WhatsApp while talking about the club's young prospects and other players.

Bayern have already launched an internal investigation but are not commenting any further in public.

A police spokesperson told Sky in Germany they were unable to comment on the early stages of their investigation.

