Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich rule out sale of Manchester United target

Bayern Munich have ruled out selling Manchester United target Kingsley Coman in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News reported in the summer that the France winger was on a shortlist for a potential loan move to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was among a number of alternatives United were looking at instead of top target Jadon Sancho, who remained at Borussia Dortmund.

But Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said Coman is "not for sale" after his impressive form for the defending Bundesliga champions this season, according to Sky Germany.

He also scored the only goal of last season's Champions League final as Bayern beat his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman joined Bayern from Juventus in a permanent move in July 2017 after a successful loan spell prior to that.

Image: Kieran Trippier has emerged as a potential transfer target for Man Utd

United are also keen to strengthen at right-back, and Sky Sports reported last week they are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

They also want to sign a centre-back but need to move out the likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, whose contracts expire next summer, before they can do so.