Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich and France defender appeals six-month jail sentence for breaking restraining order

France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has appealed against a six-month prison term for breaking a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence against his wife.

Hernandez, 25, must attend court in Madrid on October 19, from which he has 10 days to voluntarily enter prison.

A court document released on Wednesday said Hernandez had been denied an appeal by a criminal court in Madrid against a previous suspended prison sentence for defying the restraining order.

Hernandez was sentenced to 31 days of community service for assaulting his girlfriend, Amelia Ossa Llorente, in February 2017.

He was also given a restraining order preventing him from being within 500 metres of his partner, who was also given 31 days of community service for violence, assault and damage to property.

Hernandez, who was then an Atletico Madrid player, was arrested in June 2017 for defying the restraining order after landing in Madrid along with his wife following their marriage and honeymoon.

He made his professional debut for Atletico in 2014 before joining Bayern in 2019 for 80m euros.

Hernandez, a World Cup winner in 2018, was part of the France squad which won the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.