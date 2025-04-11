Harry Kane chasing first Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich but under scrutiny: Jurgen Klinsmann defends his record

Harry Kane’s wait for a trophy could soon come to an end as Bayern Munich sit six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of their game with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. But it comes at a time when he is under scrutiny.

The England captain missed three good chances to score in Bayern's 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Inter in the home leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening. These are the nights when he is expected to make the difference for his team.

Kane has weighed in with another 23 Bundesliga goals this season, set to claim the top scorer prize yet again. He has 10 in the Champions League too, netting in both legs against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. But still there is the demand for more.

After all, Kane was not recruited just to deliver the Bundesliga title that Bayern had won 11 times in a row prior to his arrival. The aim was to elevate them to European honours again. But former Tottenham and Bayern striker Jurgen Klinsmann has some sympathy.

"He has a similar situation to what I had at club level," says Klinsmann. The German striker had already lifted the World Cup for his country in 1990 but had turned 30 when he joined Bayern. "Until I left Spurs and went to Bayern, I had not won a club title yet."

He adds: "I always said that if Harry leaves Spurs at a certain moment in time, he will get that opportunity to win titles with his club team. And obviously, going to Bayern Munich, the probability is very high. Usually, they are always favourite for the domestic title.

"I am really thrilled for him because he deserves that so much. In my opinion, he was very close with the Euros, obviously, with the final, and it did not work out yet with the national team. Maybe next year in the United States for the World Cup.

"But on a club level, I am thrilled that it is most likely now there are six points ahead. We will see after the weekend. But he has that big opportunity now to win the first trophy in Germany. And then let us see what happens now with Inter Milan."

How important is Kane to Bayern?

"He is extremely important to the Bayern side. And he has done a fantastic job from day one on. When he came, obviously [Robert] Lewandowski had gone to Barcelona." Bayern had spent a season without a natural striker and there was a void left to fill.

"Bayern Munich has a huge tradition of number nines. The biggest number nine who ever played for Bayern Munich is obviously Gerd Müller. And he is not with us anymore. But there is always a very special eye on the number nines at Bayern Munich.

"To fill that spot, it is also an honour, you know. It is really something very, very special. I could live it for two years at a certain time [between 1995 and 1997]. And so he knows that he is followed closely by everyone, that he is getting support from everyone."

Kane has quality players supplying him in a Bayern Munich shirt

On the pitch, the Bayern team is geared to supply him with players such as Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala providing the movement around him. It is a recipe for scoring goals - 44 of them last season for Bayern and another 34 in all competitions this time around.

"It seems like it clicks well with the players around him. He plays in a system where he is getting fed by the attacking midfielders. He is not playing a double number nine, two strikers like Inter Milan, for example, with Lautaro [Martinez] and Marcus Thuram.

"But he is used to exactly that style of play from Spurs over so many years, so he just changed the environment. When he went from London to Munich, he would play the same kind of football. And that is it. I mean, I just love to watch him."

Embracing Bavarian culture

Nobody can question Kane's commitment to Bayern. The last time that England's top centre-forward made the move abroad, Michael Owen was back from Real Madrid the next year. Kane's stay in Munich will extend into a third season and perhaps beyond.

"What he has done extremely well, you know, is that he adapted to Germany, to Bavaria," says Klinsmann, referring to the very specific culture there. "He became part of their lifestyle, part of the city. His family just glided into that kind of way of life there.

"It is a very international place, Munich, so it's not so problematic. But still, you have got to go into another country and keep your work rate on the highest level. Meanwhile, you have to figure out that your family are comfortable too and having a good time.

"And he figured all that out. And the people, I mean, not all the fans, but just the regular people in Munich, they love him because he is just himself. He is humble. He is down to earth. And he focuses on what is most important, and that for him is scoring goals."

Ballon d'Or podium for Kane?

Klinsmann came second in the Ballon d'Or voting in 1995, when he left Tottenham for Bayern. "I was a little bit unlucky because they opened it up for the very first time to players outside of Europe and there came a certain George Weah with AC Milan."

Asked if Kane is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, Klinsmann says: "Absolutely, he should be in that top three of the Ballon d'Or. Obviously, if you go into at least the final four, probably you have to win the Champions League. I mean, it kind of comes along.

"You have to be top in Europe that year. I had a fantastic domestic season in the Premier League, but I did not have the pedigree to say I won the Champions League. And that year also not the UEFA Cup that I won a year later with Bayern Munich. My bad timing.

"But Harry should be in the top three, at least the top five."

Kane's trophy wait is almost over

Much will depend on whether Kane can do something special in Milan in the second leg, but before that there is the opportunity to take a big step towards the Bundesliga title against Dortmund. Win that and the monkey will finally be off his back very soon.

"He deserves it because he is just an outstanding player. He has proven it to all through the last 10 to 12 years. His numbers are insane, absolutely insane. And he will do that for another couple of years because he is in top shape still. He is fit. He is hungry. And I think the day gets closer and closer that he has a trophy in his hands."

