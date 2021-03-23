Bayer Leverkusen sack Peter Bosz with Hannes Wolf replacing him on interim basis until end of season

Bayer Leverkusen have sacked head coach Peter Bosz with Hannes Wolf replacing him on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Leverkusen sit sixth in the Bundesliga but have only won one of their last six league games and also exited the Europa League to Swiss side Young Boys.

Wolf had most recently been working for the German Football Association as their national U18 coach.

He will be assisted by Peter Hermann, who returns to the club to extend a relationship that previously lasted for 29 years as a player and coach.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller said: "The 3-0 loss at Hertha BSC on Sunday was unfortunately characteristic; our team has fallen into the same pattern over and over again.

"We haven't been able to put an end to the repetitive mistakes and get back on to the road to success. After an open analysis of the sporting situation we therefore agreed to make a cut despite our great appreciation for Peter Bosz."