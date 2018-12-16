Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner's father dies suddenly at Bundesliga game

Christian Gentner's father collapsed and died suddenly at Stuttgart's stadium

Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner's father died suddenly after the club's 2-1 Bundesliga home win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The German club say it is mourning Herbert Gentner and their thoughts are "fully with the Gentner family in these difficult hours".

Gentner initially gave interviews on the pitch following the game but cut short his post-match celebrations and rushed to the executive boxes following news that his father had collapsed.

Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today's sad news. — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 15, 2018

The 33-year-old player arrived just as the emergency services tried, in vain, to resuscitate his father.

Hertha said on Twitter: "Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today's sad news."



Gentner, who has five caps for Germany, is a two-time Bundesliga winner, with Stuttgart, in 2007, and Wolfsburg, in 2009.