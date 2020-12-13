Borussia Dortmund sack Lucien Favre after 5-1 Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Lucien Favre after their 5-1 home defeat to Stuttgart.

It was Dortmund's fourth defeat of the campaign, and left them five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season.

Michael Zorc, Dortmund's sporting director, said the club's board came to the unanimous decision due to the "great risk" to the team's targets for the season.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "We are all grateful for Lucien Favre and his excellent work over the past two and a half years, where he and his team finished as runner-up twice. Beyond any doubt, Lucien Favre is a great professional and person."

Favre, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, labelled the defeat to newly-promoted Stuttgart a "disaster".

Speaking after the game, he said: "It was bad. We weren't good at winning the ball. We made too many big mistakes. It's hard to explain. If you're not good at winning the ball, and I mean the whole team, then you have a problem."

Favre and his assistant Manfred Stefes were informed of the club's decision to dismiss them following the defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight.

Image: Jude Bellingham reacts in the 5-1 home defeat to Stuttgart

The club have lost six of their eight games at home without fans. They had lost just one in 32 at home under Favre with fans in the stands.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.