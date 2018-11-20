Borussia Monchengladbach want Reece Oxford from West Ham

Reece Oxford has played eight times for West Ham in the Premier League

Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a new permanent bid for West Ham's teenager Reece Oxford, Sky Sports News understands.

Oxford has spent two loan spells with the German club, making seven Bundesliga appearances, but the the 19-year old academy product has not been utilised by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini since returning in the summer.

England U20 international Oxford has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig in the past and Monchengladbach, who are currently second in the Bundesliga, have reignited their interest.

As recently as January, Monchengladbach failed to tempt West Ham to sell their prized academy asset with a £13m bid for Oxford, who can play at centre back or as a defensive midfielder.

Sky Sports News understands that Monchengladbach could bid for Oxford in the January transfer window.

The teenager has made eight appearances for West Ham in the Premier League and has yet to score a goal.

He made his debut for Monchengladbach last October when he came on as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Hoffenheim.