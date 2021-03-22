Xabi Alonso: Former Liverpool midfielder to become head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso will become the new head coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach confirmed last month that Marco Rose would depart at the end of the season to become Borussia Dortmund boss following Lucien Favre's dismissal.

Sky in Germany understands that Alonso will be announced by Gladbach imminently after accepting an offer to become head coach in June with his Real Sociedad contract due to expire this summer.

Alonso enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player during which he won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Having also represented Real Sociedad, Eibar, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the 39-year-old worked under several high-profile coaches such as Rafael Benitez, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola before retiring in the summer of 2017.

While completing his UEFA Elite coaching course, Alonso returned to Real Madrid to lead their U14 side before taking charge of Segunda Division B outfit Real Sociedad B in 2019.

Gladbach secured Champions League football after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season but have had a disappointing current campaign.

They are 10th in the table and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Manchester City.