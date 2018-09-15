Eredivisie round-up: PSV Eindhoven smash ADO Den Haag for seven

Hirving Lozano scored twice in PSV's 7-0 drubbing of ADO Den Haag

PSV Eindhoven continued their winning start to the new Eredivisie season as they thrashed ADO Den Haag 7-0 on Saturday.

Hirving Lozano opened the scoring in the 18th minute, before Luuk De Jong doubled the lead in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Gaston Pereiro converted from the penalty spot nine minutes in the second period before Lozano added his second of the game in the 73rd minute. Two minutes later, Erick Gutierrez also added to the tally.

Steven Bergwijn continued to pile on the misery for Den Haag as he netted in the 92nd minute before Pereiro rounded off the victory three minutes later, again netting a penalty to round off a miserable afternoon for the hosts.

Ajax were also 3-0 winners against Groningen, with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opening the scoring after the hosts won a penalty in the 18th minute, converting from the spot.

But it took until the 66th minute for Huntelaar to nab his second before Dusan Tadic rounded off the victory ten minutes later, scoring his fourth successive Eredivisie game for his new club.

VVV-Venlo were 2-1 winners in their game with De Graafschap. Tino-Sven Susic opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, with Danny Post doubling the advantage on the half an hour mark.

Delano Burgzorg made it a nervous ending as he netted the reply for De Graafschap in the 89th minute, but they could not force the equaliser.

But Willem II were able to produce a late comeback as they drew 2-2 with Excelsior. The visitors opened the scoring in the 31st minute through Luigi Bruins, but three of the four goals came in the final 10 minutes.

Excelsior doubled their lead with Denis Mahmudov's 82nd-minute goal, but two goals in two minutes from Fran Sol (86) and Kristofer Kristinsson (88) saw Willem II come away with a point.