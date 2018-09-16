Eredivisie round-up: Feyenoord lose ground on leaders after scraping draw

Steven Berghuis scored the equaliser for Feyenoord

Feyenoord lost ground on the leading duo in the Eredivisie as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

The day after leaders PSV Eindhoven maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 7-0 thumping of ADO Den Haag and second-placed Ajax swept aside Groningen 3-0, the Rotterdammers needed a Steven Berghuis equaliser to earn them a point.

Berghuis struck in the 40th minute to cancel out Albert Gudmundsson's fifth-minute opener. The draw left Feyenoord five points behind PSV, two behind Ajax and level with Heracles, who claimed a 5-3 win at Heerenveen.

The match was level at 1-1 at half-time, Adrian Dalmau's opener for Heracles cancelled out by Sam Lammers.

Lammers scored another equaliser, this time from the penalty spot, to make it 2-2 after Lerin Duarte's goal, but Kristoffer Peterson restored the visitors' lead in the 63rd minute.

Yet again the hosts came back, Morten Thorsby making it 3-3, but Peterson stuck again in the 72nd minute before Mohammed Osman finally killed off Heerenveen at the death.

Ahmed El Messaoudi scored twice as Fortuna Sittard came from behind to win 3-2 at struggling NAC Breda.

El Messaoudi turned the game around with goals either side of half-time after Mitchell te Vrede's opener.

Gervane Kastaneer levelled up at 2-2 for NAC, but Branislav Ninaj grabbed a late winner for the visitors.

FC Utrecht had Urby Emanuelson sent off as they let slip a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 2-1 at home to FC Emmen.

Sander van de Streek put the hosts ahead, but Emanuelson's red card on the stroke of half-time proved key, with Luciano Slagveer and Glenn Bijl netting after the break.

Elsewhere, two first-half goals from Tim Matavz earned Vitesse Arnhem a 2-0 win at PEC Zwolle.