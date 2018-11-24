Eredivisie round-up: PSV keep up five-point lead from Ajax with 13th straight win

Hirving Lozano scored twice for PSV

PSV are still yet to drop a point in the Eredivisie after a 13th win from 13 kept them five points clear in the Eredivisie.

A double from Hirving Lozano and Luuk De Jong's goal gave them a comfortable 3-0 win over Heerenveen at the Philips Stadion.

The visitors' day looked difficult from the 37th minute when, already trailing the league leaders by a goal, Morten Thorsby was shown a red card for a nasty foul on Lozano after consultation with VAR.

Ajax did their best to keep on PSV's tails with a 3-0 win at NAC Breda. An unfortunate own goal from Jethro Mashart set them on their way five minutes before half-time, before Zakaria Labyad netted from David Neres' lay-off in the 54th minute.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar added a third goal for the second-placed side in added time.

Veteran striker Huntelaar netted a late third

ADO Den Haag moved within a point of the top half with a 3-2 win at PEC Zwolle, who remain 15th.

Zwolle twice went ahead early on, first when Thomas Lam fired in from a corner and again from Clint Leemans, who put them back in front within 60 seconds of Abdenasser El Khayati's equaliser.

But Den Haag would come again, and El Khayati ended a manic five minutes of goals with another leveller with 20 minutes still to go until half-time.

The game was only settled in the final 10 minutes, when Nick Kuipers' header from El Khayati's cross ended in the back of the net - and proved the winner.

Fortuna Sittard cast a blow to Heracles' hopes of continuing their assault on the top three with a convincing 3-0 win.

The hosts took the lead when Branislav Ninajwas fouled by Janis Blaswich inside the area, and Mark Diemers stepped up to fire them ahead.

On the half-hour they doubled their lead, with Finn Stokkers making it 2-0 from a corner, and Ahmed El Messaoudi added a third in the 63rd minute.