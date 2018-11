1:06 PSV's Luuk De Jong scores a stunning bicycle-kick PSV's Luuk De Jong scores a stunning bicycle-kick

Former Newcastle forward Luuk De Jong channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo with a brilliant bicycle-kick for PSV.

De Jong met Hiving Lozano's cross in spectacular style early in the second half to put his side 2-0 up against Heerenveen.

The Eredivisie leaders ran out comfortable 3-0 winners but De Jong, who failed to score during a miserable loan spell on Tyneside in 2014, stole the show.