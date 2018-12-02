Eredivisie round-up: PSV Eindhoven remain top despite loss

Steven Bergwijn scored for PSV in their 2-1 defeat

PSV Eindhoven remain top of the Eredivisie table despite losing 2-1 at home to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Nicolai Jorgensen and Sam Larsson gave Feyenoord a two-goal lead in the first half before Steven Bergwijn's reply after 72 minutes set up a tense finish.

Second-placed Ajax thrashed ADO Den Haag 5-1 in the early kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena to close the gap to two points.

David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico put the home side two goals up before Aaron Meijers replied for ADO with 39 minutes gone.

Matthijs De Ligt added a third before the break for Ajax, who went on to score twice in the second half through Donny Van De Beek and Kasper Dolberg.

Heracles kept up their bid for a European place as they beat VVV Venlo 4-1 as Lerin Duarte netted twice.

Adrian Dalmau and a Kristoffer Peterson penalty completed the scoring for Heracles, with Nils Roseler replying for the visitors.

In the late game, FC Groningen thrashed NAC Breda 5-2 after coming from behind.

Mimoun Mahi scored the first of his two goals to put the home side in front but NAC led with strikes from Mikhail Rosheuvel and Mitchell Te Vrede either side of the break.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors as goals from Ritsu Doan, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Mahi and Samir Memisevic secured three points for Groningen.