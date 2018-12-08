Eredivisie round-up: Ajax move to within two points of PSV Eindhoven with win over PEC Zwolle

Ajax beat PEC Zwolle 4-1

Ajax moved to within two points of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie with a resounding 4-1 win at PEC Zwolle.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a superb first-time shot after being set up by Dusan Tadic.

Frenkie De Jong doubled Ajax's advantage 10 minutes later, firing home after beating three defenders.

On the stroke of half-time, Zwolle were given a way back into the game when Lasse Schone deflected Zian Flemming's shot past his own keeper.

Schone made amends with 20 minutes remaining, scoring in the same goal but for the right team from a Tadic corner.

Tadic rounded off the result a minute from time with his 50th Eredivisie goal to go alongside his 60 assists.

Mitchell van Bergen scored twice as Heerenveen cruised to a 5-1 win at Willem II.

Nemanja Mihajlovic gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead before Atakan Akkaynak levelled two minutes later.

The game's turning point came in the 39th minute when Freek Heerkens conceded a penalty and was sent off for his challenge. From the resulting spot-kick, Heerenveen went in front for the second time courtesy of Ben Rienstra.

It was all Heerenveen in the second half as they made their extra man count. Three goals in 12 minutes secured the points for the visitors.

Michel Vlap made it 3-1 in the 53rd minute before turning provider for Van Bergen's two goals in the 58th and 65th minutes.

De Graafschap's 0-0 draw at ADO Den Haag keeps them in the bottom two while Den Haag climb a place to 12th.