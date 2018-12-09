Eredivisie round-up: Feyenoord extend winning streak to five league matches

Steven Berghuis scored in Feyenoord's win at Emmen

Feyenoord extended their winning streak to five Eredivisie matches after four second-half goals inspired them to a 4-1 victory over Emmen.

After the first half ended goalless, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's visitors broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Jan-Arie Van Der Heijden before Steven Berghuis doubled their lead with 20 minutes left to play.

Emmen reduced the deficit one minute later through Anco Jansen.

But 17-year-old Orkun Kokcu restored third-place Feyenoord's two-goal advantage on his league debut before a late Tonny Vilhena penalty wrapped up the points.

Three goals in the opening 20 minutes handed Utrecht a 3-1 victory over Heracles, which lifted the hosts up to fourth in the table at their opponents' expense.

Simon Gustafson set the ball rolling with a fourth-minute penalty in Sunday's early kick-off, before two goals in as many minutes from Gyrano Kerk and Urby Emanuelson put Utrecht 3-0 up.

Heracles netted a late consolation through Maximilian Rossmann 15 minutes before the end.

NAC Breda moved off the foot of the table after ending a run of three straight defeats with a 2-1 victory over Vitesse.

After Mitchell Te Vrede's first-half goal had been cancelled out by Bryan Linssen's effort, Arno Verschueren won it for the hosts in the 84th minute before Matus Bero was sent off late on for picking up a second yellow card.

Meanwhile, VVV Venlo and Groningen played out a goalless draw in the day's other game.