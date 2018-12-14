Eredivisie round-up: Lex Immers' double puts ADO Den Haag 10th

Lex Immers' double helped ADO Den Haag jump up to 10th

Lex Immers scored twice as Den Haag moved up to 10th in the Eredivisie with a 3-0 victory away at Willem II.

The teams had started the match level on points but Den Haag pulled clear of their opponents thanks to Erik Falkenburg's early opener and two second-half goals from Immers.

Den Haag opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Falkenburg found the net, but the visitors had to wait until just after the hour to grab the second.

Giovanni Troupee had set up the first goal and he also had a hand in the second which saw Immers net his first of the game in the 61st minute.

The striker grabbed his second and Den Haag's third with 13 minutes to go to put the game beyond Willem II, who drop to 12th in the table.