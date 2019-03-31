Ajax close the gap on their Eredivisie title rivals PSV Eindhoven

Ajax closed the gap on their Eredivisie title rivals PSV Eindhoven with an impressive victory over the league leaders on Sunday.

Erik Ten Hag's side secured a 3-1 win to move within two points of PSV at the summit, making light work of Noussair Mazraoui's 58th-minute dismissal.

A Daniel Schwaab own goal put Ajax in front - but the game seemed to have swung in favour of the visitors as Luuk De Jong levelled moments after Mazraoui saw a yellow card upgraded to red via the video assistant referee.

But Ajax still had enough to seal the three points, Dusan Tadic scoring from the spot after a VAR-assisted penalty was awarded following a foul on David Neres, who wrapped up the win with a last-minute effort.

FC Utrecht maintained their push for Europa League qualification as they beat Feyenoord 3-2 in an entertaining clash.

A last-gasp Timo Letschert goal secured the points for Utrecht, who had earlier seen a two-goal lead evaporate.

Urby Emanuelson and Sander Van De Streek had put the hosts on course what appeared to be a routine win, only for Sam Larsson and Robin Van Persie to level for the visitors before Letschert's late heroics.

Emmen remain in the relegation zone after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at PEC Zwolle.

Vito Van Crooy gave the hosts a fourth-minute lead, with Lennart Thy then wrapping up the win with a brace.

Bottom club NAC Breda came from behind to secure a point at home to VVV Venlo.

Peniel Mlapa put VVV ahead but Greg Leigh levelled for Breda, who survived a late red card to Mounir El Alluchi to move within seven points of Emmen as they fight for survival.