Eredivisie round-up: PSV Eindhoven held by 10-man Vitesse

Hirving Lozano scored a late equaliser for PSV Eindhoven from the penalty spot

PSV Eindhoven's Eredivisie title chances were dealt a blow as they had to settle for a 3-3 draw away at 10-man Vitesse.

With Ajax winning on Saturday, the pressure was on PSV to respond with a victory and reclaim top spot.

It looked like they were heading for a costly defeat until Hirving Lozano equalised with a penalty in injury time.

Thulani Serero put Vitesse ahead after 13 minutes but Lozano levelled things up from the penalty spot before half-time. Martin Odegaard restored the home side's lead just before the hour-mark and Luuk de Jong made it 2-2 after 70 minutes.

Tim Matavz headed Vitesse in front for a third time with seven minutes remaining but once more PSV responded, with Lozano scoring from the penalty spot after Maikel Van Der Werff was shown a red card for bringing down the Mexican forward.

The point means PSV moved level with leaders Ajax but the Amsterdam club have a superior goal difference at the top of the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord regained third spot after goals from Sam Larsson, Nicolai Jorgensen and Tyrell Malacia gave them a 3-0 win at VVV Venlo.

Caner Cavlan's double gave FC Emmen a first victory in eight matches. The 2-0 win against Heerenveen saw the Drenthe side climb out of the relegation places.

Fortuna Sittard remain in danger after losing 5-0 at PEC Zwolle, who eased their own relegation fears in the process.

Vito Van Crooij opened the scoring before Branislav Ninaj was sent off for the visitors shortly afterwards. Second-half goals from Younes Namli, Mike Van Duinen and a Lennart Thy brace sealed a third win in four games for PEC Zwolle.