Dutch Eredivisie teams plan to not play first minute of matches over racism

Excelsior's Ahmad Mendes Moreira walks off in a game against Den Bosch after allegedly being racially abused by supporters

Teams in the Dutch Eredivisie plan to stand still and not play during the first minute of their matches this weekend in protest against racism.

All players from the top two Netherlands divisions are expected to abstain from action while the slogan 'Racism? Then we don't play football' displays on scoreboards.

The un-played minute will be added at the end of the game, the league has confirmed.

The action has been taken after Excelsior player Ahmad Mendes Moreira was allegedly racially abused by supporters last weekend in their game against Den Bosch.

Moreira walked off in the clash, consoled by team-mates as he left the pitch following an incident near the home fans in the Eerste Divisie - the Dutch second division - clash.

The Dutch FA are investigating the incident

The game continued after a delay, with Moreira scoring to put his side 2-1 ahead in a match that eventually finished 3-3, and the Dutch FA confirmed afterwards that it is investigating the incident.

The KNVB also said the protocol for dealing with such instances was implemented correctly by the match officials.

Netherlands and Lyon star Memphis Depay subsequently called for action to be taken, saying he was "sick and tired" of such incidents.