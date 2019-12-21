Daley Blind: Ajax defender diagnosed with heart condition

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has had a device fitted to his heart after the diagnosis

Ajax defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Blind, who spent four years at Manchester United between 2014-18, suffered from dizziness during Ajax's Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10 and was taken for tests.

The tests revealed he has heart muscle inflammation, also known as cardiomyopathy, and he has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm).

The severity of the condition remains unknown but it could put Blind's involvement for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 in doubt.

Blind suffered from dizziness in his side's 1-0 defeat to Valencia

An Ajax statement posted online said: "Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.

"The central defender has undergone an extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax v Valencia match.

"It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD with Blind, a device that is applied under the skin."

Blind took to social media to release his own statement, which said: "Ajax have just posted an update of my condition online, the most important thing is that I am feeling good at the moment.

Thank you all 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/7Z32bcwb5X — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 21, 2019

"I'm trying to come back as soon as possible, thank you for everything and see you guys soon."