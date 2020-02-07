Daley Blind: Ajax defender back in squad after heart diagnosis

Daley Blind has been out since December

Ajax defender Daley Blind is set to make his return to action, just two months after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Blind has been included in the Dutch champions' squad for this Sunday's Eredivise match against Utrecht.

The former Manchester United player suffered from dizziness during Ajax's Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10 and was taken for tests.

It was found that Blind had heart muscle inflammation, otherwise known as cardiomyopathy, and he was subsequently fitted with an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm.

Blind suffered from dizziness in his side's 1-0 defeat to Valencia

The severity of the condition was unknown but his chances of representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020 were in doubt.

However, the 29-year-old has since returned to training following a number of successful medical tests last week and is ready to play.

Ajax hold a three-point lead at the top of the Eredivise, but have struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their last six matches.