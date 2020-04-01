Ajax director Marc Overmars wants Eredivisie season declared over

Marc Overmars (left) believes the suspended Eredivisie campaign should be cancelled

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars has expressed astonishment at plans to try to complete the Dutch league season and compared the country's football association and UEFA to Donald Trump.

Overmars' irritated reaction came after the Dutch football association (KNVB) issued a statement saying it would follow UEFA's direction to attempt to finish the season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak by Aug. 3.

In light of the statement by the Dutch FA, a UEFA spokesman told Sky Sports News: "It is impossible to make a declaration about the end of the season when we don't yet know when we can restart. Once we have certainty on that, we can be more definitive about when to end the season."

Overmars said this season's Dutch Eredivisie should be declared finished.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: "The league is dead, life is more important.

"Why would it be about money and not people's well-being at this time? I had hoped that the KNVB would take an independent decision, but they are now hiding behind UEFA."

The Dutch FA were among 55 members of European football's governing body, who on Wednesday, discussed possible next steps for football on the continent following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajax are top of the Dutch league on goal difference with nine to play

The KNVB issued a statement saying it would follow UEFA's desire to try and complete the season, even if it meant re-starting the suspended campaign in mid-June and playing through into August.

"I have a lot of difficulty understanding that," Overmars added.

"We in the Netherlands are not as dependant on television rights incomes as the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany are.

"I think that they had been put under big pressure by UEFA to continue playing at whatever cost.

"I'm comparing the KNVB and UEFA with the sentiments of American president Donald Trump a week ago when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus.

"Hallo! There are more than a 100 people dying daily in the Netherlands because of the coronavirus."

The league was suspended last month with Ajax top of the standings on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar with nine matches each left to play.