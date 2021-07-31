Ajax youth player Noah Gesser dies in car accident aged 16

A minute's silence will be held in tribute to Noah Gesser in practice matches involving Ajax 1 and Young Ajax on Saturday

Saturday 31 July 2021 10:24, UK

AJAX

Ajax have announced that their youth player Noah Gesser has died at the age of 16 following a car accident on Friday evening.

He had been with Ajax since 2018 and had been due to be part of the U17 set up for the forthcoming campaign.

A minute's silence will be held in tribute to Gesser in practice matches involving Ajax 1 and Young Ajax on Saturday.

In a statement released on their official website, the football club said: "Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away.

"The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

"At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible news will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Stream Live with NOW