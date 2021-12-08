Marc Overmars: Ajax director of football signs new deal until June 2026

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has signed a new deal at the club.
The 48-year-old, who has been in the role with the Dutch club since 2012, has been linked with a similar position at Newcastle in recent months.
Overmars' previous contract was set to expire in November 2024, but his new deal will see him remain at Ajax until June 2026.
He told the official website: "I still enjoy my job very much and get a lot of satisfaction from my work.
"The cooperation with my fellow board members is very good, as is with the people at the Future with whom I work in the field of scouting, youth, transfers etc."
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Leen Meijaard added: "The Supervisory Board is very happy with Marc Overmars as director of football affairs. The performance of the A-selection composed under his responsibility is of course the most striking.
"The team plays under the leadership of Erik ten, appointed by Marc. Hag is attractive and successful, both nationally and internationally.
"But we also see good development in other football-technical matters. With Marc in the management team, we think that the upward trend that our ambitious club started a few years ago can be continued."