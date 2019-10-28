Jaap Stam quits as Feyenoord coach after Ajax defeat

Jaap Stam won just seven of his 18 matches in charge of Feyenoord

Jaap Stam has resigned as Feyenoord coach, a day after his team were thrashed 4-0 by rivals Ajax.

The Dutch side have struggled under the former Manchester United defender and sit 12th in the table, already 15 points behind leaders Ajax, after winning just three of their 11 Eredivisie matches.

Stam, who previously managed Reading in the Championship, replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the summer.

Stam said in a statement: "I've thought about it well and for a long time.

"My final conclusion is that it is better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside."

Feyenoord's technical director Sjaak Troost added: "If somebody says, 'I don't believe in it any more and don't want to continue', then we respect that."