Alan Pardew: Former Newcastle manager in talks with ADO Den Haag

Alan Pardew is in the frame for a new role in the Netherlands

Alan Pardew is in talks to take over as manager of Dutch club ADO Den Haag, Sky Sports News understands.

The 58-year-old has been discussing a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Eredivisie side.

Former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Pardew has been out of management since leaving West Brom in April 2018.

Pardew took the role at The Hawthorns after working as a pundit for Sky Sports but he was unable to turn around their form and departed after only four months with the club bottom of the Premier League.

ADO are currently without a manager after Alfons Groenendijk resigned as head coach earlier this month.

The team are currently in the Eredivisie relegation places but sit within three points of safety despite a run of form which has seen them go winless in league games since October 26.

They have only one more game to play before the winter break, which comes against Ajax in Amsterdam on Sunday. The Eredivisie restarts in the second half of January.