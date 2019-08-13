Carabao Cup: Nottingham Forest to host Derby in second round

Nottingham Forest and Derby will meet in the second round

Nottingham Forest will face Derby in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leicester will visit Newcastle.

The draw, which saw the inclusion of the 13 Premier League clubs who are not competing in European competitions, as well as Championship sides Cardiff and Fulham, was once again regionalised into North and South sections.

Forest last faced fellow Championship rivals Derby in a cup fixture in the FA Cup a decade ago when the Rams progressed over two legs.

Leicester, managed by Brendan Rodgers, were beaten by eventual champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals last season and meet Steve Bruce's Newcastle in the only all-Premier League meeting.

Elsewhere, Everton face a difficult assignment against Lincoln who have enjoyed good cup success in previous years, including their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016/17.

Marco Silva will face the Cowley brothers once again

Newport will host two-time runners-up West Ham, while fellow League Two side Forest Green Rovers will travel to Bournemouth after respective penalty shoot-out victories against Gillingham and Charlton.

Leeds, who defeated Salford 3-0 on Tuesday, were drawn at home against Stoke as Premier League clubs Watford, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United will all play at home against Coventry, Colchester, Sunderland and Blackburn.

Norwich will travel to face Crawley while Aston Villa, who were also promoted to the Premier League last season, will also face League Two opposition at Crewe and Southampton will face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Second round fixtures are scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 26.

Holders Manchester City will join the competition in the third round

Clubs competing in Europe during the 2019-20 season will finally enter the Carabao Cup in round three.

Carabao Cup second-round draw

South section

Plymouth vs Reading

Crawley vs Norwich

Newport vs West Ham

Oxford Utd vs Millwall

Watford vs Coventry

Swansea vs Cambridge Utd

Cardiff vs Luton

Bristol Rovers vs Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Colchester

Fulham vs Southampton

Bournemouth vs Forest Green

Southend vs MK Dons

QPR vs Portsmouth

North section

Crewe vs Aston Villa

Lincoln vs Everton

Leeds vs Stoke

Sheffield Utd vs Blackburn

Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday or Bury

Newcastle vs Leicester

Burton vs Morecambe

Burnley vs Sunderland

Nottingham Forest vs Derby

Grimsby vs Macclesfield

Preston vs Hull

Rochdale vs Carlisle