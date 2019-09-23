Carabao Cup News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Super 6 quiz: Carabao Cup Special - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth v Southampton

Will you register a maximum six out of six?

Last Updated: 23/09/19 3:19pm

Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup
Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Test your knowledge on the history of these two matches, with these four sides all facing off on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup third round.

Portsmouth welcome fierce rivals Southampton to Fratton Park, as the two sides face off in the first South Coast Derby since 2012.

Also See:

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, who will not want to slip up and make it three wins from three in all competitions.

Challenge your mates and see who is the 'know it all', and who needs to brush up on their Carabao Cup knowledge!

Super 6: Tuesday round

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Tuesday, for the fourth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK