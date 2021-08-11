Carabao Cup second-round draw: Arsenal face West Brom trip, Aston Villa travel to Barrow

All Premier League sides not involved in Europe will play in the second round of the Carabao Cup; Newcastle drawn against Burnley, Everton to play Huddersfield away, while Leeds host Crewe and Cardiff tackle Brighton; the matches will be played during the week beginning Monday August 23

Carabao Cup

Arsenal have been drawn away to West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Aston Villa will travel to Barrow.

All Premier League sides not involved in Europe featured in the second-round draw, with Newcastle taking on Burnley, and Leeds hosting Crewe.

The matches will be played during the week beginning Monday August 23, and Sky Sports will announce which games will be broadcast live in due course.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham will all feature in the third-round draw.

Carabao Cup second-round draw in full

North Section

  • Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley
  • Newcastle United vs Burnley
  • Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers
  • Huddersfield Town vs Everton
  • Sheffield United vs Derby County
  • Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers
  • Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale
  • Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Morecambe vs Preston North End
  • Blackpool vs Sunderland
  • Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra
  • Barrow vs Aston Villa

South Section

  • Brentford vs Forest Green Rovers
  • Millwall vs Cambridge United
  • West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal
  • Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
  • Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Birmingham City vs Fulham
  • Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town
  • Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United
  • Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle
  • Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers
  • Newport County vs Southampton
  • Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon
  • Watford vs Crystal Palace

