Carabao Cup second-round draw: Arsenal face West Brom trip, Aston Villa travel to Barrow

Arsenal have been drawn away to West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Aston Villa will travel to Barrow.

All Premier League sides not involved in Europe featured in the second-round draw, with Newcastle taking on Burnley, and Leeds hosting Crewe.

The matches will be played during the week beginning Monday August 23, and Sky Sports will announce which games will be broadcast live in due course.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham will all feature in the third-round draw.

Carabao Cup second-round draw in full

North Section

Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United vs Burnley

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Derby County

Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Morecambe vs Preston North End

Blackpool vs Sunderland

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra

Barrow vs Aston Villa

South Section

Brentford vs Forest Green Rovers

Millwall vs Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal

Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County vs Southampton

Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon

Watford vs Crystal Palace

More to follow