Police announce five arrests were made around White Hart Lane on suspicion of a variety of offenses; alleged anti-semitic abuse on train to Tottenham's clash with West Ham in Carabao Cup also reported to police

Police made five arrests during Tottenham's Carabao Cup match against West Ham

The Metropolitan Police said they made five arrests during Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with West Ham on Wednesday.

Met Police added the arrests were for suspicion of violent disorder, actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly behaviour, assaulting an emergency worker and pitch invasion.

Fans clashed before the match, which Spurs went on to win 2-1 to book a semi-final clash with another London rival, Chelsea, with trouble continuing through the encounter.

A "robust and proportionate policing plan" was in place for the fixture, Met Police said, with officers responding to "sporadic" fighting outside the ground.

British Transport Police also revealed they received a report of anti-Semitic behaviour on-board a London Overground train travelling from Liverpool Street to White Hart Lane before the match.

"Officers are aware of a video circulating on social media and are actively investigating the incident," a statement read. "Witnesses or anyone with information can contact us by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 433 of 22/12/21.