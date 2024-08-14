Carabao Cup Round Two draw: Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest with Brighton to host Crawley in Sussex derby

Newcastle will travel to Nottingham Forest while Brighton will host Crawley in a Sussex derby in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

West Ham also play Bournemouth in an all-Premier League second-round fixture.

The draw took place live on Sky Sports, shortly after Middlesbrough's emphatic 3-0 first-round win away at Leeds United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at the second round stage.

Liverpool were crowned Carabao Cup champions last season after a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk header in extra time earned them a dramatic 1-0 win in the final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played during the week commencing August 26.

Carabao Cup second-round draw:

Coventry vs Oxford United

Swansea vs Wycombe

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Birmingham vs Fulham

Watford vs Plymouth

West Ham vs Bournemouth

QPR vs Luton

Brighton vs Crawley

Crystal Palce vs Norwich

Cardiff vs Southampton

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Colchester vs Brentford

Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday

Everton vs Doncaster

Blackburn vs Blackpool

Fleetwood vs Rotherham

Shrewsbury vs Bolton

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Barrow vs Derby

Leicester vs Tranmere

Middlesbrough vs Stoke

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Harrogate vs Preston

Walsall vs Huddersfield

Wolves vs Burnley