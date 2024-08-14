Carabao Cup Round Two draw: Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest with Brighton to host Crawley in Sussex derby

Carabao Cup second round ties will be played during the week commencing August 26
Wednesday 14 August 2024 23:15, UK
Newcastle will travel to Nottingham Forest while Brighton will host Crawley in a Sussex derby in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
West Ham also play Bournemouth in an all-Premier League second-round fixture.
The draw took place live on Sky Sports, shortly after Middlesbrough's emphatic 3-0 first-round win away at Leeds United.
Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at the second round stage.
Liverpool were crowned Carabao Cup champions last season after a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk header in extra time earned them a dramatic 1-0 win in the final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
Coventry vs Oxford United
Swansea vs Wycombe
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Birmingham vs Fulham
Watford vs Plymouth
West Ham vs Bournemouth
QPR vs Luton
Brighton vs Crawley
Crystal Palce vs Norwich
Cardiff vs Southampton
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Colchester vs Brentford
Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday
Everton vs Doncaster
Blackburn vs Blackpool
Fleetwood vs Rotherham
Shrewsbury vs Bolton
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle
Barrow vs Derby
Leicester vs Tranmere
Middlesbrough vs Stoke
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Harrogate vs Preston
Walsall vs Huddersfield
Wolves vs Burnley