Carabao Cup: Liverpool and Arsenal in action with all third-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+

The Carabao Cup third-round schedule has been finalised, with some bumper matches to enjoy all live on Sky Sports in September.

The third round sees the nine Premier League clubs involved in the European competitions join the 23 winners from the second round in 16 ties to be played across two weeks, starting with three eye-catching games on September 16, including Aston Villa's trip to Brentford in a repeat of their recent league meeting at the Gtech.

Swansea City host Nottingham Forest on September 17, before the action resumes the following week on September 23 as Liverpool entertain Southampton, Cardiff City visit Burnley, Barnsley host Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea make the trip to Lincoln City and the all-Premier League clash between Wolves and Everton takes place at Molineux.

The third round concludes on September 24 with four more top-flight sides featuring live on Sky Sports, including holders Newcastle United's home game with Bradford City, Arsenal's tricky-looking trip to Port Vale, Man City's visit to Huddersfield Town and Spurs' clash with Doncaster Rovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And remember, EVERY single tie is live on Sky Sports, so whoever you support, you will not miss a thing, including the draw for the fourth round that follows the Arsenal vs Port Vale clash on September 24.

Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...

Tuesday Sept 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Crystal Palace vs Millwall, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports+

Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday Sept 17

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Tuesday Sept 23

Burnley vs Cardiff City, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Wrexham vs Reading, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Fulham vs Cambridge United, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Lincoln City vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Liverpool vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday Sept 24

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Newcastle United vs Bradford City, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Port Vale vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday, March 22 2026