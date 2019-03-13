Six arrested ahead of Barcelona vs Lyon after fan clashes

Fans before the Champions League last-16 second leg between Barcelona and Lyon

Spanish police say they have made six arrests and attended to five injuries from clashes between fan groups before Barcelona's Champions League match against Lyon.

Five men were arrested, three Polish nationals supporting Lyon and two Spaniards supporting Barcelona, after a clash near Camp Nou ahead of Wednesday's game.

Police also attended to five Lyon fans who had received non-serious injuries.

The regional police for Catalonia also say they arrested one man for hitting an officer.

Barcelona play Lyon in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie following a goalless draw in the first leg in France last month.