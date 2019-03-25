Jose Mourinho predicts Premier League exits in Champions League, and Barcelona vs Juventus final

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho shares his Champions League prediction

Jose Mourinho expects all four Premier League clubs to be knocked out of the Champions League as he predicts a final between Barcelona and Juventus.

Manchester United are scheduled to play Barcelona in the quarter-finals and the winner will face either Liverpool or Porto.

On the other side of the draw, Tottenham take on Manchester City in an all-English tie and the winner will play against either Juventus or Ajax in the semi-finals.

"Juventus and Barcelona are the two great candidates for the competition and will reach the final," Mourinho, who was sacked by United in December, told AFP.

"All they talk about is [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi but I prefer to talk about Juve and Barcelona. I will always be a football coach and football continues to be a team sport.

"Juventus and Barcelona have experience, talent and a special player each. There are these special players, the teams end up becoming the best."