Over 130 arrests made at Champions League match between Ajax and Juventus

0:47 Fans threw flares and missiles at police who responded with water cannons outside the Amsterdam Arena Fans threw flares and missiles at police who responded with water cannons outside the Amsterdam Arena

More than 130 arrests were made by Amsterdam police at the Champions League match between Ajax and Juventus on Wednesday night.

Police said "weapons and fireworks" were found on fans, and many were arrested for fighting and damaging the stadium.

According to a police statement, 46 were arrested in the metro, 61 were initially arrested at the Johan Cruyff Arena and a further 30 later at the stadium as violence broke out ahead of the quarter-final.

A statement from Amsterdam Police read: "The police carried out many arrests on Wednesday 10 April prior to the Ajax-Juventus match. Two large groups, in particular Italian supporters, have been arrested.

"The first group, 46 suspects, was arrested in the metro and the second group, 61 suspects, was arrested at the ArenA. Weapons and fireworks were found in these groups.

0:12 Police in Amsterdam fired water cannons at fans ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Juventus on Wednesday evening Police in Amsterdam fired water cannons at fans ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Juventus on Wednesday evening

"The police also acted on the Arena Boulevard on the south side of the Arena. This as a result of disturbances that arose as a result of lighting fireworks and committing open violence (including throwing cobblestones at people and the demolishing of the Arena) on the south side, near entrance H.

"Here the water cannon was deployed as well as mobile unity and police on horseback. More than 30 arrests were made.

"The police are investigating these incidents."

The quarter-final finished 1-1, with Ajax forward David Neres scoring the equaliser after Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring for Juventus.

The two teams will meet again at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday April 16 for the second leg.